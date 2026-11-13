Telangana to host Bharat Summit in Hyderabad on December 13-14

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the state government will organise the Bharat Summit on December 13 and 14 in Hyderabad to showcase Telangana's investment potential, with nearly 1,000 delegates from 70 countries expected to participate. Describing every delegate attending the summit as a "Telangana Ambassador", the Chief Minister said the event would bring together individuals from diverse sectors and professional backgrounds and provide them an opportunity to explore Hyderabad's historical heritage and the state's industry-friendly policies.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy criticised the Union government for denying permission to some foreign delegates invited to deliver speeches on important issues at the summit. "We have invited individuals from various sectors and diverse professional backgrounds to the 'Bharat Summit.' The summit would also help the participants to visit the historical city of Hyderabad and acquire knowledge on the state’s industry-friendly policies," he said.

Reddy said the Bharat Summit would be followed by the 'Invest Telangana Global Summit', scheduled to be held from December 7 to 9 at Bharat Future City. "The environment in Hyderabad is highly conducive to investments. As part of this initiative, the government has already held 'curtain-raiser' events in Delhi and several other locations. Now, we are also planning to host curtain-raiser events in Mumbai and Ahmedabad," the Chief Minister said.

Reiterating the state's economic ambitions, Reddy said the government aims to transform Telangana into a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. The Chief Minister also criticised Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, BJP state president N Ramachander Rao and BRS leader KT Rama Rao, accusing them of spreading misinformation about the Bharat Summit.

Questioning the BJP's opposition to Rahul Gandhi's participation in the summit, Reddy said Union Minister Piyush Goyal had attended the curtain-raiser event for the global summit in Delhi, and BJP leaders had welcomed the initiative. He alleged that the BJP and BRS were also opposing several state government initiatives, including the rejuvenation of the Musi River, Metro Rail expansion, the Regional Ring Road and the Tummidihatti project.

Taking a further dig at the BJP, Reddy questioned why the two Union ministers from Telangana had not attended the all-party meeting on El Niño. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to foreign countries and his speeches at international summits, the Chief Minister objected to the BJP's criticism of Rahul Gandhi's proposed participation in the Bharat Summit.

Reddy also said Rahul Gandhi would inaugurate the Gig Workers Act on Saturday, alleging that the Central government had no intention of supporting gig workers. (ANI)