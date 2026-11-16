One in five pregnant, lactating women in Northeast India have suboptimal vitamin B1 levels: Study

A recent study by researchers at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)–National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), Hyderabad, has found that nearly one in five pregnant and lactating women surveyed in Assam's Barak Valley and adjoining districts of Tripura had suboptimal levels of thiamine (vitamin B1). The findings highlight the continued public health concern over thiamine deficiency and the need for targeted maternal nutrition interventions, particularly in regions with a history of beriberi cases.

The study, titled "Re-Emergence of Thiamine Deficiency Among Pregnant and Lactating Women in Northeast India", was published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences. It examined the prevalence of thiamine deficiency and associated dietary factors among women in the Barak Valley region of Assam and adjoining districts of Tripura, where cases of beriberi have previously been reported. The community-based cross-sectional study was conducted during 2023-2024 among 1,083 women across 120 villages with previously documented clusters of beriberi.

The researchers assessed thiamine status using two methods: whole-blood thiamine diphosphate (ThDP), a biochemical marker measured through high-performance liquid chromatography, and the erythrocyte transketolase activation coefficient (ETKAC), a functional indicator of thiamine status. According to the findings, 20.1 per cent of the women had suboptimal thiamine status based on ThDP measurements. This included 4.9 per cent with thiamine deficiency and 15.2 per cent with marginal status.

The ETKAC assessment showed a comparable prevalence of 20.6 per cent, comprising 8.5 per cent with severe deficiency and 12.1 per cent with marginal deficiency. The prevalence of suboptimal thiamine status was higher among pregnant women than lactating women, indicating the need for particular attention to maternal nutrition during pregnancy.

Thiamine is an essential micronutrient that plays a key role in energy metabolism and the normal functioning of the nervous system. Its deficiency can lead to serious health complications, making early identification and prevention important for maternal and infant health. " Dietary assessments revealed that the women predominantly consumed rice-based diets with limited dietary diversity. Several food-related practices were associated with increased odds of thiamine deficiency, including consumption of stored rice, repeated washing of rice before cooking, betel nut consumption and drinking salted tea. Socioeconomic disadvantage was also associated with increased risk", said Dr Mahesh Kumar Mummadi, Scientist at ICMR-NIN, who led the study.

Highlighting the public health implications, Dr Bharati Kulkarni, Director of ICMR-NIN, said, "This study’s findings highlight how dietary monotony and certain food preparation and consumption practices may contribute to inadequate thiamine intake and status, and the need for greater attention to micronutrients beyond those routinely addressed in maternal nutrition programmes, particularly in communities where specific dietary patterns and socioeconomic vulnerabilities may increase the risk of deficiency. We recommend diverse diets, surveillance and timely supplementation in high-risk regions." The findings also reflect the historical legacy of ICMR-NIN, which originated in 1918 as the Beri-Beri Enquiry Unit to investigate thiamine deficiency. The institute continues to work towards addressing emerging and persistent nutritional challenges in the country by translating research findings into public health interventions.

The researchers, however, noted that the study was conducted in regions with previously documented suspected beriberi clusters. Therefore, its findings may not be generalisable to all pregnant and lactating women in other parts of the country. (ANI)