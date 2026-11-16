Canada's annual inflation rate held steady at 3.1% in October

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 19:09 IST
Canada's annual inflation rate held steady at 3.1% in October

Canada's annual inflation rate rose by 3.1% in October, data showed on Monday, the same rate as the previous month, as higher crude oil prices continued to exert pressure on the headline number. Analysts polled by Reuters had ‌estimated October's annual consumer price index to grow by 3.2% from 3.1% in the prior month, and ‌projected monthly inflation at 0.3%.

- On a month-on-month basis, inflation was at 0.2% last month, Statistics Canada said - Most of the rise in annual inflation in October was led by energy-related costs with crude oil staying firm on a year-on-year basis. Gasoline ⁠prices rose ​30.9% on a yearly basis, ⁠up from 27.8% in September, data showed

- Higher gasoline prices pushed up cost of transportation which rose by 8.9% in October, ⁠with air transportation soaring by 21.6% in October, up from 19.4% in September - Excluding energy, the annual CPI rate ​rose 2% in October, after increasing 2.1% in September, StatsCan said

- Grocery prices rose in October ⁠after four consecutive months of slower growth. Prices for food purchased at stores rose by 2% in October from 1.7% in September ⁠on ​an annual basis. Prices for clothing also increased, posting 1.8% year-on-year rise, up from a 0.3% decrease in the prior month - CPI-median, the centermost component of the CPI basket, was at 2%, same as the ⁠upwardly revised number in September, while CPI-trim, which excludes the most extreme price changes, slowed to 1.8% in ⁠October from a revised ⁠1.9%

- The Canadian dollar weakened after the data and was trading down 0.17% to C$1.4293 to the U.S. dollar, or 69.96 U.S. cents. Yields on the two-year ‌government bonds ‌went down 4.2 basis points to 2.700%

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