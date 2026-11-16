"How do political issues come into this?": Former Congressman Amarinder Singh on attending Sonia Gandhi's memoir launch

A Journey of Love', was purely social, adding that he shared a close bond with the Gandhi family.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 21:51 IST
"How do political issues come into this?": Former Congressman Amarinder Singh on attending Sonia Gandhi's memoir launch
Former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Former Punjab CM and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said his presence at the launch of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', was purely social, adding that he shared a close bond with the Gandhi family. Captain Amarinder Singh officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 19, 2022, at the party's national headquarters in New Delhi.

Speaking to the reporters at the event, Singh said political affiliations should not come in the way of social interactions and recalled that Sonia Gandhi had attended three of his book launches. He said, "We have come here for a social event. How do political issues come into this? This is a social event. For instance, when I launched my books, Sonia-ji attended three of the launches...In many other countries, people continue to interact socially, regardless of their political affiliations..."

When asked about the possibility of rejoining the Congress, the BJP leader said he did not believe in reversing a decision after making it. He also clarified that his interactions with the Gandhi family had remained social and that no one had approached him about returning to the party. "...Once you have made a decision, you shouldn't go away and complain. I don't believe in that. As for me, I have simply come here for a social event. I have known this family for many years. We share a very close bond...No one has ever asked me whether or not I should join them. My interactions with them have been purely social. They have never asked me to join them or advised me against joining them..."

Meanwhile, on Amarinder Singh attending the event, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said he knew the former Punjab Chief Minister well and it was wonderful to have him at the event. "I know him well...It would be wonderful if he were with us. But beyond that, I cannot say anything," Khurshid said.

Congress MP Pawan Khera, after attending the launch, described Sonia Gandhi's memoir as deeply emotional and said it offered readers a different experience from conventional political narratives. "The book is deeply emotional; with every turn of the page, the reader encounters a new sentiment. It is written with such beauty—imbued with profound emotion—and offers a unique pleasure, distinct from the usual realm of politics," he said.

Sonia Gandhi launched the memoir in the presence of her children, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Several political leaders, including Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, attended the launch event. (ANI)

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