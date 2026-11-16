Nestle Brazil coffee supplier faces hearing over labor abuse claims  

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 21:58 IST
Nestle Brazil coffee supplier faces hearing over labor abuse claims  

Nestle supplier Cooabriel, Brazil's top canephora coffee ​cooperative, will attend a first court hearing on ​Monday over allegations it failed to ‌ensure some of ​its growers were not abusing workers, including subjecting them to slavery-like conditions.

The hearing at a labor court follows an investigation by the Labor Prosecutor's Office (MPT), which ‌secured a preliminary ruling last month ordering Cooabriel — a listed supplier for Nestle — to take measures to prevent coffee produced "under conditions analogous to slavery" from entering its supply chain. Brazil is the world's biggest producer of arabica coffee and the second-largest output ‌of canephora coffee varieties like robusta and — in the case of Cooabriel — conilon, which are known for their bold ‌flavors and high yields.

According to the Observatory for the Eradication of Slave Labor and Human Trafficking, a project involving the MPT, 3,824 workers were rescued from slave-like working conditions on Brazilian coffee plantations between 1995 and 2024. Citing the observatory, the MPT said coffee plantations accounted for almost ⁠two-thirds ​of rescues in Espirito Santo — where ⁠Cooabriel is based — during that time.

Cooabriel's safeguards for preventing coffee produced under such conditions are "insufficient," according to an MPT press release published last ⁠month, which said Cooabriel's checks and balances were limited to cross-checking Brazil's so-called labor abuse "dirty list" with a database from data intelligence company ​Serasa Experian. Cooabriel declined to comment.

"Cooabriel needs to conduct site visits to monitor for decent work conditions in ⁠the locations where coffee is planted and harvested," said labor prosecutor Guadalupe Louro Turos Couto, the regional coordinator for the MPT's Chain Reaction operation, which ⁠targets ​businesses at the top of supply chains. Workers in some instances had no access to bathrooms or places to eat while they worked, she said, adding that others were falsely hired as independent contractors when their working conditions matched ⁠full employment.

In a statement to Reuters, Nestle said it maintains a commercial relationship with Cooabriel but that none of ⁠the producers involved in the ⁠case were part of its supply chain. "Nestle will continue to closely monitor developments, maintain dialogue with Cooabriel, and work collaboratively to further strengthen social and environmental practices throughout the coffee ‌supply chain," ‌the Swiss food company said.

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