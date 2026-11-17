Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended greetings for Karbi Anglong Day, hailing the Karbi community's rich cultural heritage. "Warm greetings to my Karbi sisters and brothers on Karbi Anglong Day. The rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions and unique identity of Karbi Anglong are an integral part of Assam’s pride and diversity. May the district continue to progress in peace and harmony, with new opportunities and a brighter future for its people," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Karbi Anglong Day is observed on November 17 annually to mark the formation of the district in 1951. Initially formed as the United Mikir and North Cachar Hills District, it was bifurcated into two separate districts under the banners of “Mikir Hills” and North Cachar Hills District in 1970. The Mikir Hills district was renamed Karbi Anglong District on October 14, 1976. The people of Karbi Anglong marked it with a three-day celebration this year, from November 15-17.

On Monday, Karbi Anglong created history as the traditional Karbi folk dance 'Nimso Kerung' set a Guinness World Record, with more than 15,000 dancers performing together at KASA Stadium. Following the official announcement by a Guinness World Records representative, jubilant celebrations erupted with fireworks and a laser show.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Executive Member Madhuram Lekthe told ANI, "It is a great day for the people of Karbi Anglong. This is history. On the auspicious occasion of the 75th Karbi Anglong Day, which is going to be celebrated from 15 to 17 November. Various tribes living in Karbi Anglong are participating to attempt to create history with a Guinness World Record. Here, more than 17 communities are participating to attempt this particular record, which is Karbi folk dance along with song. This is the second time an attempt is being made to create a Guinness World Record. On November 17, 1951, Karbi Anglong Day was created." (ANI)