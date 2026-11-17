Papua New Guinea's prime minister says Taiwan does not operate there anymore
Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape said on Tuesday that Taiwan does not operate in the country anymore, during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference. "We hope this assists you in your efforts for reunification ... because when Chinese prosper, we all prosper together," he said.
China is willing to work with Papua New Guinea to deepen political mutual trust and continuously take bilateral relations to new heights, Xi said.