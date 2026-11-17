Papua ​New ‌Guinea's Prime Minister ​James Marape said on Tuesday ‌that Taiwan does not operate in the country anymore, during a ‌meeting with Chinese President Xi ‌Jinping in Shenzhen ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference. "We hope ⁠this ​assists ⁠you in your efforts for reunification ... ⁠because when Chinese prosper, ​we all prosper together," he said.

China ⁠is willing to work with ⁠Papua ​New Guinea to deepen political mutual trust and continuously ⁠take bilateral relations to new heights, ⁠Xi ⁠said.