A thick blanket of dense fog engulfed several rural pockets across Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur district during the early morning hours of Tuesday, bringing a distinct winter-like chill to the region and severely disrupting daily routines. The fog was prominently witnessed in multiple villages surrounding the district headquarters, including Madappalli, Madavalam, Konerikuppam, Kakkanampalayam, Vengalapuram, Kalathur, and Kurisilapattu.

As the fog settled low over residential areas, agricultural fields, and connecting roadways, natural sunlight was barely able to penetrate the thick cover, plunging the localities into low-light conditions well past dawn. The sudden drop in atmospheric visibility has posed significant challenges for local residents stepping out of their homes for early morning chores, agricultural work, and errands. Daily life in these villages experienced noticeable slowdowns as people waited for the fog to clear before beginning their routines.

The thick fog has covered these villages like a white blanket, creating a winter-like atmosphere. As a result, residents are facing difficulties stepping out of their homes during the early morning hours. Motorists are also experiencing considerable difficulties while travelling, as vehicles approaching from the opposite direction are barely visible.

Vehicular movement across the affected stretches has been the hardest hit. Motorists reported considerable difficulty navigating the roads, as vehicles approaching from the opposite direction were barely discernible until they came within close range. Two-wheeler riders and people commuting to work are particularly affected by the fog. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and exercise extra caution while travelling through fog-covered roads to avoid accidents. (ANI)