The Rouse Avenue Court will hear arguments afresh on the framing of charges in the land-for-jobs money laundering case involving former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, following the transfer of the Special Judge previously hearing the matter. The case, being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving appointments in the Railways during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Hema Yadav and others are also accused in the case. Amit Katyal, who is stated to be a close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav, is among the accused. Earlier, the then Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who had reserved the order in the matter, was transferred to the Delhi High Court as Registrar (Vigilance). He subsequently remanded the matter before the Special Judge at the Rouse Avenue Court.

Thereafter, the court was held by Special Judge Prashant Kumar. Now he has been transferred to another court on November 6. Now Special Judge Navin Kumar Kashyap is holding the special court. ASG D P Singh appeared before the court and put the outline of the money Laundering case. Now the case has been listed for hearing arguments on framing of charges on December 1 and 4.

In this case, Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav and others were made accused initially. Thereafter, ED had added Lalu Prasad, Tejaswi Yadav and others as accused in supplementary charge sheets. In the land-for-job money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate on March 14, 2026 argued that there is sufficient material to frame charges against Lalu Prasad and other Accused persons.

There is evidence that proceeds of crime were used and utilised by the accused persons. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) DP Singh had argued for the ED. On September 18, 2024, the court had issued summons to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and other persons.

Tej Pratap Yadav was not chargesheeted by the ED, but the court had found sufficient material against him to issue summons. The court had summoned Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Akhileshwar Singh, Hazari Prasad Rai, Sanjay Rai, Dharmendra Singh and Kiran Devi.

The ED on August 6, 2024, filed the first supplementary charge sheet against Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, former deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav and other accused in the land-for-jobs scam. This supplementary charge sheet had named Lallan Chaudhary, Hazari Rai, Dharmender Kumar, Akhileshwar Singh, Ravinder Kumar, Late Lal Babu Rai, Sonmatia Devi, Late Kishun Dev Rai and Sanjay Rai.

Four accused, namely Lallan Chaudhary, Lal Babu Rai, Kishun Dev Rai and Sonmatia Devi, died. Proceedings against them were abated by the court. ED had submitted that in 2006-07, A K Infosystem was formed by Amit Katyal and its business was IT data analysis. No real business was done. Instead, several land parcels were bought by the company. One land parcel pertains to the main predicate offence, that is, land for job.

This company was transferred in the name of Rabri Devi and Tejaswi Yadav in 2014 for the consideration of one lakh Rupees, ED had submitted. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 9, 2024 filed a Prosecution Complaint (Charge sheet).

ED had submitted that A B Export was supposed to be in the business of export. It was incorporated in 1996. In 2007, Rs. five crore came through five companies and a property in New Friends Colony was purchased. In this case, seven land parcels are allegedly involved. Out of these, Rabri, Hema Yadav, and Misa Bharti allegedly got land parcels. Later on, they sold out their land parcels.

According to the ED in March month 2024, based on the specific intelligence inputs, searches were conducted at 24 locations at various places in Delhi NCR, Patna, Mumbai and Ranchi in the Railways Land for Job Scam, which resulted in recovery of unaccounted cash of Rs 1 Crore, foreign currency including USD 1900, 540 gms gold bullion and more than 1.5 kg of gold jewellery (worth ₹ 1.25 Crores approximately), several other incriminating documents including various property documents, sale deeds etc held in the names of family members and benamidaars indicating illegal accretion of huge land bank and electronic devices. Searches resulted in detection of Proceeds of Crime amounting to Rs 600 Crore approximately at this point of time, which is in the form of immovable properties of Rs 350 Crore and transactions of Rs 250 Crore routed through various benamidars, ED stated.

According to the ED, the PMLA investigation revealed that several pieces of land at prominent locations in Patna and other areas were illegally acquired by the family of the then Rail Mantri, Lalu Prasad Yadav, in lieu of jobs provided in Railways. ED investigation alleged that 4 parcels of land acquired by the family of Lalu Yadav in just ₹7.5 lakh from poor Group-D applicants were sold to Syed Abu Dojana, Ex-RJD MLA, by Rabri Devi with huge gains at ₹ 3.5 crore in a collusive deal. ED investigation further revealed that a major portion of the amount thus received was transferred to the account of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Investigations revealed that in a similar fashion, land was taken from several poor parents and candidates in lieu of Group D jobs in the Railways. It has been revealed during the investigation that in many Railway zones, more than 50% of recruited candidates were from Lalu Yadav families’ constituencies, the ED stated. (ANI)