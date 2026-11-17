Two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a deaf and mute woman in Rangareddy district of Telangana, police said. The incident was reported under the limits of Abdullapurmet Police Station. According to a police official, the accused have been identified as Syed Javeed (37), the first accused (A1), and Arpula Venkatesh (30), the second accused (A2).

Both accused allegedly took the woman, who belongs to the same village, on the pretext of dropping her at her residence in an auto. However, they allegedly sexually assaulted her before leaving her at her residence. The woman later informed her family members about the incident.

Based on her complaint, police registered a gang rape case on November 16, 2026, at Abdullapurmet Police Station under the Future City Commissionerate. As part of the investigation, police immediately arrested both accused. Syed Javeed is a resident of Kothagudem, while Arpula Venkatesh belongs to Batasingaram.

Police said both accused are being produced before the court for judicial custody. Earlier, in Hyderabad, a woman was found dead lying on the floor with blood stains under suspicious circumstances in a flat in Dhathu Nagar under Meerpet Police Station limits in Hyderabad.

Police, along with the clues team, reached the spot after receiving information and are currently investigating the matter. According to a police official, "The deceased has been identified as Anitha. She was found dead in Sri Laxmi Residency in Posh Colony. After receiving information about the matter, we, along with the clues team, reached the spot and are currently investigating the matter. (ANI)