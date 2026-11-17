A political slugfest erupted on Tuesday after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a blistering attack on Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of arrogance and misplaced divinity, adding that entitlement has grown so arrogant that it believes itself divine. The development follows widespread online criticism directed at Gandhi over comments recalling his parents' affectionate bond during the New Delhi release of his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'.

Responding to the backlash and online trolling, Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X to hit out at the ruling dispensation, writing, "Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love." Accompanying his statement with an image of a temple sculpture depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the Congress leader framed his political critique within a spiritual context, adding, "As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram."

Meanwhile, the post drew rebuttal from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who accused the Congress leader of crossing boundaries by attempting to draw divine parallels. "A person's decline accelerates the moment they stop standing before God and start posing as one. To portray mortals as Shiv and Parvati is not devotion. It is entitlement grown so arrogant that it believes itself divine," Sarma wrote on X.

Extending his critique on the limits of human humility and faith, the Assam CM emphasised that when arrogance takes its place, the fall begins. "No Gandhi, indeed no human being, can ever become God. We bow before our Bhagwan. We do not equate ourselves with Him. Humility is the foundation of greatness. When arrogance takes its place, the fall has already begun," Sarma wrote.

The reactions came after Gandhi launched a sharp counterattack against the BJP and RSS following online trolling over remarks about his parents' affectionate bond. Earlier on Monday, sharing emotional, deeply personal reflections about his family, Rahul Gandhi spoke about the profound love shared between his parents, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, and the immense grief that followed the former Prime Minister's tragic assassination.

Speaking at the launch of CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Rahul Gandhi recalled how the loss of Rajiv Gandhi reshaped his mother's life and personality forever. "Suddenly, we saw our anchor (Indira Gandhi) get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor (Rajiv Gandhi) get blown to pieces... I constantly have this argument with my mother. You have a perfect memory. She never forgets anything, except one thing. If you ask her, 'What happened when Papa died?' she has no memory of it. What you read in the book has been pieced together by my sister and her... This wonderful life, this wonderful love that they had, in one day, it disappeared," Rahul Gandhi said.

Sharing heartwarming memories of his parents' deep affection, he recalled how unusual he thought other households were when he was a child. "I see Amarinder Singh Ji here... We saw them (Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi) argue, but we only saw them fight once. The coincidence of coincidences, my father was speaking to Amarinder Singh on the phone when it happened... That was the only time we ever saw them fight," he recounted.

"I've never seen this in another house. Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mamma. I thought this was a normal thing, so I would go to my friend's house, and they wouldn't be sitting in each other's laps. I'd ask my friends, 'Guys, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?' At lunchtime, dinnertime, Mamma was sitting on Papa's lap," Rahul said, drawing smiles from the audience. (ANI)