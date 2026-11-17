Mumbai witnessed a gathering of celebrities, environmentalists and other guests as the 2026 Earthshot Prize events officially began in the city. Several well-known faces, including actors Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar, walked the green carpet and spoke about the growing need to protect the environment. Speaking to ANI, Rakul Preet Singh spoke about the rising levels of air pollution and said climate change needs immediate attention. She also urged people to make small changes in their daily lives to help protect the planet.

“I feel climate change is the need of the hour. As I said, we constantly read about how the AQI has increased significantly. You know, the AQI in other countries is around 4 or 5, whereas ours is 600 or 1,000. But I think these conversations will only lead to results if all of us, as responsible citizens, make whatever small changes we can at our individual level, so that we can leave the planet in a better condition for future generations,” she said. The actor also spoke about the younger generation and its growing awareness of environmental issues. According to Rakul, Gen Z is already making efforts towards sustainability, but everyone needs to contribute in their own way.

Bhumi Pednekar, meanwhile, spoke about the increasing number of floods and other natural disasters. Recalling her experience of working in flood and disaster relief operations, the actor said she had seen how such events affect families and destroy years of hard work. Calling climate change the “biggest looming threat” facing humanity, Bhumi said, “Yes, I would just like to say that climate change is the biggest looming threat that humanity is facing. If you look at just the last few years, the frequency and intensity with which floods are occurring have increased significantly. I have worked in flood relief and disaster relief operations many times, and I have witnessed first-hand what happens to families and entire regions. Everything that people have earned and accumulated over the years, everything they have built for themselves and their families, is wiped out.”

She also urged policymakers to take the issue seriously and said future generations deserve the same kind of environment that people have grown up in. Former Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri was also among the guests at the event. He said he was looking forward to meeting people who have worked towards protecting the environment. “Really very excited to meet so amazing people over here, people who have done amazing job around the globe. It is a new ground for me; I am not used to coming this kind of places. But I am really looking forward to it,” he said, while speaking to ANI.

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil also spoke about the need to find solutions to environmental problems, including air pollution, water shortages and deforestation. He thanked the Earthshot Foundation for inviting him to the event and said the awards recognise people working towards solving these issues. "This is a really important award. People are not able to breathe on planet Earth now; there are so many diseases everywhere, and people are wearing masks. There is a drinking water shortage; there has been deforestation. Awarding people for thinking of solutions to resolve this situation is what this function is about. I have been invited. So, I am really grateful to the organisation and to Prince William and Princess Catherine for this very kind invitation...," Dalip told ANI.

Australian conservationist and wildlife photographer Robert Irwin also attended the event. Speaking about his first visit to India and Mumbai, he said his family, particularly his father, had a special connection with the country. Calling the Earthshot Prize a source of “urgent optimism”, Irwin said the event gives people hope by bringing together those working on solutions to environmental problems. He also spoke about the need to protect wildlife, oceans and natural habitats. Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Catherine are in Mumbai to attend the Earthshot Prize events and celebrate young environmental innovators taking part in the I CAN Earthshot Challenge. The initiative, organised in partnership with Design for Change and Instituto Alana, has reached nearly one million students across 15,000 schools in 24 Indian states.

Fifteen finalist student teams have travelled to Mumbai for a two-day programme at MuSo, where they will present their environmental projects and take part in workshops based on the five Earthshot themes. Five winning teams, one from each category, will be announced at Tuesday’s ceremony. The Mumbai visit also marks the Princess of Wales’s first joint overseas tour with Prince William since 2022.

Prince William founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020 to find and support solutions to some of the world’s biggest environmental problems. Following the children’s ceremony, the royal couple is scheduled to attend the main Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the ceremony will recognise five global winners, with each receiving GBP 1 million. (ANI)