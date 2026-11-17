The Allahabad High Court will pronounce its order on November 20 on four applications filed in the original suits related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura. Justice Avneesh Saxena had reserved the order after completing hearings on the applications seeking recall of the September 26, 2025 order, impleadment of Jadoun descendants as parties, cancellation of the 1968 agreement and the 1973-74 decree, and modification of the August 1, 2024 order.

The court had fixed November 20 for pronouncing its decision on the applications. The order is expected to be delivered in the afternoon. Meanwhile, in another case before the Allahabad High Court, the court has set a 24-hour deadline for the Kanpur Municipal Commissioner to decide on a representation seeking security and other arrangements for the 88th foundation day of Shri Mansa Devi Temple Siddhapeeth in Kanpur Nagar.

A division bench of Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Garima Prasad disposed of a petition filed by Vishnu Shankar Tripathi on Tuesday, directing him to submit a fresh representation before the Municipal Commissioner. The petition had sought directions to the Municipal Commissioner to decide on a representation dated September 21. It also sought the provision of necessary facilities and security, as in previous years, for the foundation day celebrations to be held at the Gangeshwar Mahadev Math Temple complex.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the Municipal Commissioner submitted that the officer could personally consider the petitioner’s grievance and pass an appropriate order in accordance with the law. Accepting the submission, the court directed the Municipal Commissioner to decide the complaint within 24 hours of receiving the representation. It also clarified that the decision must be reasoned and clear.

In a separate case, the Allahabad High Court set aside the conviction of Mahek Singh in a kidnapping and rape case and acquitted him of all charges, observing that the prosecution had failed to prove the allegations beyond reasonable doubt. Justice Abdul Shahid allowed Singh’s criminal appeal and quashed the August 24, 2022 judgment of a special court in Muzaffarnagar, which had convicted him under Sections 366 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The High Court noted that the woman was an adult and had stated before a magistrate that she had left her home of her own accord. The medical evidence also did not establish rape or show any injury or signs of sexual assault on her body. According to the prosecution, the incident took place on June 1, 2015, while the complaint was lodged on June 8. The court observed that no satisfactory reason had been given for the delay in reporting the incident.

The woman’s age was recorded as between 20 and 25 years in medical and other records. The court also noted that she had been married twice earlier. In her statements under Sections 161 and 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), she had stated that she left home voluntarily because she was troubled by her husband’s assault and went to stay with a relative. She had not alleged that Mahek Singh lured her away. The High Court further found material contradictions between the woman’s statements during the trial and her earlier statements. It noted that her father was not an eyewitness to the incident.

The medical examination had revealed no external or internal injuries, and the doctor had found no medical indication of rape. Observing that the prosecution’s account, witness statements and medical evidence lacked consistency and corroboration, the court held that the trial court’s conviction could not be sustained. It ordered Singh’s immediate release, provided he was not wanted in any other case. (ANI)