​Moldovan ​President ‌Maia Sandu said on ​Tuesday that a ‌Russian drone flew over the capital Chisinau and pledged to ‌press for further ‌sanctions on Moscow. "This evening several Russian drones violated ⁠our ​airspace, one ⁠of them over Chisinau, alarming ⁠residents," Sandu wrote on X.

"Russia's ​war threatens all of Europe. ⁠Moldova stands for peace. We'll ⁠keep ​pushing for sanctions on Moscow, standing ⁠with Ukraine and building our ⁠defence ⁠with partners.