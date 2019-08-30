Dr. Thandi Ndlovu touches lives many citizens: Veterans Minister

A patriot par excellence is how the late Dr. Thandi Ndlovu has been described by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Mourners gathered at the House of Treasure Ministries in Johannesburg on Friday to bid farewell to the struggle stalwart and freedom fighter.

Ndlovu passed away on Saturday in a car accident that claimed four lives in Rustenburg, in the North West.

Ndlovu ran the fulcrum of the struggle for the liberation of South Africa, sacrificing her education to join the African National Congress (ANC) and its military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe at an early age. She later became a senior political commissar responsible for literacy and education and a Military Commander while in exile.

Upon her return from exile, she ran a private medical practice and delivered medical services to a population of 200 000 people in informal settlements.

In 2007, she established Motheo Construction, one of South Africa's first leading black female-owned construction companies and leading provider of social housing in the country.

She was laid to rest in a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 as declared by acting President David Mabuza.

Delivering the eulogy at the funeral, Mapisa-Nqakula said Ndlovu touched the lives many citizens despite their background.

"She was sufficiently intelligent and her people skills were extraordinarily buttressed by a heart that overflowed with milk of human kindness.

"She displayed those qualities in her interactions with the various people in our communities especially the poor," said the Minister.

Mapisa-Nqakula said plans were afoot to recognize Dr. Ndlovu for her service in uMkhonto we Sizwe and the South African National Defence Force.

"She was a colonel in the reserve force of the South African Military Health Services, plans were underway to award her medals for her service in uMkhonto we Sizwe and the South African National Defence Force. This would have been in November this year," she said.

Mapisa-Nqakula said despite Ndlovu's departure, the South African National Defence Force will still make the award posthumously, later this year.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)