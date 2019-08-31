Idlib: Fresh airstrikes target Jihadist group in Syria - report

Fresh airstrikes targetting Jihadist group Hurras al-deen have been conducted in Syria's Idlib, Al-Masdar News reported. Preliminary reports suggest that the US military carried out the airstrikes.

Some other reports have also claimed that the attacks were carried out by Russian forces but there has been no confirmation yet.

The airstrikes come just hours after the Syrian government agreed to a ceasefire that started Saturday morning. It is the second such truce declared this month in Idlib, which is in Syria's northwest corner, the only major swathe of the country still in rebel hands after over eight years of war. A ceasefire in early August collapsed three days in, after which the Russian-backed army pressed its offensive and gained ground.