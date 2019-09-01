Philippines: 9 dead as plane crashes in Pansol village of Laguna

A total of nine people have died after a plane crashed in Pansol village of Laguna province of Philippines, according to a statement by the Calamba Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDDRMO).

At least three fatalities were reported to be confirmed passengers of the plane.

Local authorities are now conducting a search, rescue, and retrieval operations.

Philippine officials said earlier today that a small plane had crashed into a resort area south of Manila and exploded in flames, but there was no immediate word on casualties as firefighters scrambled to control the fire.

Provincial police chief Eleazar Matta reported said the light plane crashed in a swimming pool resort in Pansol village in Laguna province Sunday near the foothills of Mount Makiling and authorities were checking possible casualties on board the plane and on the ground.

Eric Apolonio of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said a light plane on a medical evacuation flight from southern Dipolog city to Manila disappeared from the radar for unknown reasons around the time the small plane crashed in mid-afternoon in Laguna, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of the capital.

