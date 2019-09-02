Mansukh Mandaviya to launch celebrations of 7o years of DG of Shipping

The Directorate General of Shipping will celebrate its 70th Foundation Day tomorrow, the 3rd September 2019. Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) and Chemical & Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya will launch the celebrations at an event in Mumbai. The special occasion will be dedicated to reflecting on the journey and contributions of the Directorate to the shipping sector in India since its inception in 1949 to the present day, and to chart out its future course towards boosting safe, secure and pollution free shipping.

The Directorate has taken several initiatives in the past to ease the working of the Shipping industry. These include revamping of old Acts, easing of norms for Coastal Shipping, quality training, and employment of seafarers and complete revamp of e-Governance modules. There have been reforms in Training and Seafarer's welfare systems, the introduction of emigrant and ISPL module in the e-governance system ensuring maritime administration to be in the loop. The steps taken in recent years have had a significant impact on seafarers' employment whose numbers have gone up substantially touching a figure of 2,08,000. The Ship registration in India has gone up by around 200 in the last 4 years and coastal traffic is expected to rise significantly. These initiatives are a part of the much larger 'Sagarmala Project' envisaged by the government.

The function in Mumbai tomorrow will include a march past by four contingents of Trainee Cadets representing Maritime Training Institutes from East, West, North and South regions of the country. Interestingly, the 5th contingent will be one exclusively of women cadets. A contingent each of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard will also be there, symbolizing the close co-operation between the DG Shipping, Coast Guard and Indian Navy. The morning march past will be followed by a conference and a panel discussion. Stakeholders from the shipping industry and seafaring community will participate in the function.

(With Inputs from PIB)