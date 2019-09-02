International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Benue State University shuts down to avoid further breakdown of law, order

Devdiscourse News Desk Abuja
Updated: 02-09-2019 18:23 IST
Benue State University shuts down to avoid further breakdown of law, order

The Benue State University, Makurdi, has been shut down indefinitely with immediate effect to avoid further breakdown of law and order in and around the University campus.

The reason the closure of the university is apparently the closure of all the University entry gates by students on Monday morning.

The university said in a press release signed by its Registrar, Dr. Mrs. Mfaga Modom, "Following the closure of all the University entry gates by students on Monday, 2nd September 2019 despite all entreaties by the University Management, the Vice-Chancellor/Chairman of Senate on behalf of the Senate of the Benue State University, Makurdi has approved the closure of the University with immediate effect to avoid further breakdown of law and order in and around the University campus."

The statement also directed the students to vacate the campus latest 4.00 p.m. today, Monday, 2nd September 2019.

COUNTRY : Nigeria
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019