Police confirm kidnapped Amy-Lee de Jager found

The six-year-old was reported kidnapped after four men allegedly snatched her from her mother at the Kollege Park Primary School in Vanderbijlpark.

Devdiscourse News Desk Vanderbijlpark
Updated: 03-09-2019 14:48 IST
“Amy was found this morning and she is undergoing a medical examination at a local hospital,” said police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo in a statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The South African Police Service has confirmed that Amy-Lee de Jager, who was reportedly kidnapped at her school on Monday morning, has been found.

"Amy was found this morning and she is undergoing a medical examination at a local hospital," said police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo in a statement.

He said an investigation into her disappearance and sudden reappearance is still ongoing.

"It is our appeal that this investigation is allowed to take its course," he said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

COUNTRY : South Africa
