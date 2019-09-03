32nd Naval Higher Command Course inaugurated at Naval War College Goa

Admiral Arun Prakash, PVSM, AVSM, VrC, VSM (Retd), former Chief of The Naval Staff inaugurated the 32nd Naval Higher Command Course (NHCC) at the Naval War College, Goa today.

The Naval War College (NWC) is a premier training institution of the Indian Navy and one of three War Colleges of the Indian Armed Forces. Rear Admiral Sandeep Beecha is the present Commandant of the NWC. The NHCC is the flagship course of the NWC, conducted over 37 weeks. A total of 31 officers will participate in the course. In keeping with the higher aim of fostering inter-service integration, 05 Colonels from the Army, 19 Captains from the Navy, 05 Group Captains from the Air Force and 02 Commandants from the Indian Coast Guard will participate in the prestigious course.

The course curriculum stimulates intellectual pursuits of the participants through increased exposure, rigorous research, and critical thinking on topical strategic and operational issues. Serving and retired senior officers of the Armed Forces, diplomats, government officials, and corporate leaders interact with the course participants through guest lectures, symposiums, conclaves, panel discussions, research work, and study tours. The participating officers also undertake research on a wide variety of subjects of strategic and operational importance to the nation in general and the Armed Forces in particular. Eligible officers also work towards the award of M Phil degree in Defence and Strategic Studies. The high point of the course is a five-week Joint Operations Capsule 'JOCAP' at Army War College, Mhow, which all officers undergoing Higher Command Courses at the respective Services' War Colleges attend.

(With Inputs from PIB)