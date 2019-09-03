Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet crashes in Russia, pilots missing - report

A Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet has crashed on Tuesday during a training flight in Stavropol region of Russia, Sputnik reported citing Russian Defence Ministry.

The plane reportedly crashed in a desolate area and therefore did not cause damage on the ground.

However, the two pilots of the jet are still missing. Emergency services have been deployed to search for the pilots.

According to reports, the plane lost contact with a base prior to the accident; however, both pilots managed to eject themselves from the aircraft.

"On 3 September, a Su-25UB aircraft crashed in the Stavropol region during a regular training flight. At the moment, search and rescue services are searching for the two pilots", the ministry said in a statement, specifying that the plane was not carrying weapons.

The Sukhoi Su-25 Grach (NATO reporting name Frogfoot) is a single-seat, twin-engine jet aircraft developed in the Soviet Union. The Su-25UB version, modified for training missions, has two seats.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.