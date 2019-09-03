International Development News
MoU signed between ESIC, SBI to provide e-payment services to beneficiaries

The SBI would provide e-payment integration with the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) processes of ESIC through its Cash Management Product (CMP) e-payment technology platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 03-09-2019 18:08 IST
The agreement was signed in the presence of Shri Rajkumar, DG, ESIC and Shri Sunil Wadhera, DGM, SBI. Image Credit: Pixabay

A Memorandum of Agreement has been signed between the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and SBI today in accordance with which, the SBI would provide e-payment services directly to the bank accounts of all ESIC beneficiaries and payees without any manual intervention as an integrated and automated process. The SBI would provide e-payment integration with the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) processes of ESIC through its Cash Management Product (CMP) e-payment technology platform.

The e-payment integration would affect statutory benefit payments to ESIC beneficiaries as well as other payees on a real-time basis, reducing time lags and delays and at the same time, help to eliminate mistakes and errors caused by repetitive and manual data entries. The new system will benefit all stakeholders of ESIC. The agreement was signed in the presence of Shri Rajkumar, DG, ESIC and Shri Sunil Wadhera, DGM, SBI.

(With Inputs from PIB)

COUNTRY : India
