Ministry of DoNER team to visit J&K to introduce new reforms, practices

A High-level team of officers from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow. The purpose of the visit is to look into the new reforms and best practices that can be introduced in J&K. The Union Minister of DoNER (Independent Charge) Dr. Jitendra Singh recently chaired a meeting with the officials of DoNER Ministry. During the meeting, the Minister discussed various issues and developments related to the upcoming visit.

The key focus areas of the visit will be: Sustainable livelihood giving due emphasis on women empowerment and community based bottom-up approach, eco-tourism and bamboo-based cottages, exchange exposure programmes of North East and Jammu & Kashmir of farmers and artesans, promotional showrooms in J&K by Ministry of DoNER (CBTC) of local products, community based natural resource management, training of J&K artisans in CBTC, Burnihat, collaboration programmes on skill development and cultural exposure and exchange programmes.

(With Inputs from PIB)