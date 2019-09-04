Nigerian police seal Shoprite in Abuja amid violent protests - reports

The Nigerian police have taken control of Shoprite in Abuja on Wednesday amid violent protests in the city, local media reported. Earlier in the day, protesters attacked the office of MTN Group in Abuja, according to The Nation.

Both MTN Group and Shoprite are South African companies and are facing backlash in Nigeria after xenophobic attacks in their home country. Shoprite stores in Lagos were also attacked by protesters.

Xenophobic Attacks: Police Take Over Shoprite In Abuja | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/Cr15DfDCur — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) September 4, 2019

South African police have arrested dozens of people and confirmed several deaths after riots in Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria in recent days when roving groups attacked shops mainly owned by migrants from the rest of Africa. It is unclear what ignited the latest round of violence, but analysts say contributing factors include high unemployment and frustration with limited economic opportunities.

The attacks have cast a cloud over an economic forum aimed at boosting intra-African trade being hosted by South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured that he is committed to quell the violence.