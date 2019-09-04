ILO climbers team reach Mont Blanc summit to mark Centenary

A team of nine intrepid climbers, representing Switzerland, France, and the ILO have reached the summit Mont-Blanc to mark the International Labour Organization's (ILO) Centenary.

The climb, which set out on 3 September, was proposed by the Missions of Switzerland and France to the UN in Geneva.

Swiss and French employers' and workers' representatives joined the "tripartite" expedition to reach the 4,809-metre peak, along with a team of members of the Club Alpin Français from the ILO.

"This is an important opportunity, during the ILO's 100th year, to highlight the enduring relationship between Switzerland and the international organizations based in Geneva, as well as show how we work together to achieve shared goals," said Valerie Berset Bircher, Head of International Labour Affairs at the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO)

"It is fitting that we come together at this time to mark the anniversary of an organization founded on the ambition of creating lasting peace. We hope to raise awareness of the need for strengthened global cooperation to meet the challenges of the future," said Thierry Dedieu, Conseiller aux Affaires Sociales at the Permanent Mission of France to the UN in Geneva.

"The climb symbolizes our tripartite efforts as an organization during the last 100 years to achieve decent work and social justice. It is only by bringing together governments, workers and employers that we will find lasting solutions to the world of work challenges. That solidarity will also be vital to making this climb a success," said Frédéric Lapeyre, Senior Employment Specialist for the ILO.