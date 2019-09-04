Indictment filed against US citizen for providing material support to ISIS

A five-count indictment was filed yesterday against a United States citizen in federal court in Brooklyn for providing material support to ISIS.

Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, 43, also known as "Suleiman Al-Amriki" and "Suleiman Al-Kazakhi," was charged with conspiracy to provide material support to ISIS; providing material support to ISIS in the form of personnel, training, expert advice and assistance and weapons; receipt of military-type training from ISIS; and obstruction of justice.

If convicted, Asainov faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to the court filings, Asainov is a naturalized US citizen born in Kazakhstan, who resided in Brooklyn. The Justice Department said it was alleged in December 2013, Asainov traveled on a one-way ticket to Istanbul, Turkey, a common transit point to obtain entry into Syria.

He subsequently entered Syria, joined ISIS and became a sniper for the terrorist organization. Over time, Asainov rose through the ranks to become an ISIS "emir" in charge of training other ISIS members in the use of weapons. He also attempted to recruit another individual to travel from the United States to Syria to fight for ISIS.

It was further alleged in March 2015, Asainov asked a confidential informant to send him approximately USD 2,800 so that he could purchase a scope for his rifle. Asainov subsequently sent the confidential informant two photographs of himself holding an assault rifle fitted with a scope.

Asainov messaged one individual, exclaiming in reference to ISIS, "we are the worst terrorist organization in the world that has ever existed," and added that he wished to die on the battlefield.

The charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.