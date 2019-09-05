Afghan NDS chief resigns over Jalalabad raid that killed 4 civilians

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) chief Mohammad Masoom Stanikzai has resigned on Thursday over Jalalabad raid that killed 4 civilians, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced today in a statement.

The statement read, "As a responsible state we have zero tolerance for civilian casualties. I have regretfully accepted the resignation of NDS chief, Mr. Stanikzai who had had success in other areas of his work."

The Special Forces of the 02 Unit conducted a night operation in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province and killed four brothers during the raid on Wednesday night.

The locals and relatives told the local media the brothers were innocent civilians and did not have any links with any terrorist organization.

The President said, "I had an emergency meeting with the security chiefs as well as Chief Justice and the Attorney General. The tragic incident in Jalalabad occurred despite previous assurances and changes in guidelines vis-a-vis security and search operations.

"I have ordered the Attorney General to investigate this incident immediately, and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"I, also strongly condemn the cowardly attack on civilians this morning in Kabul by Taliban. They have shamelessly claimed responsibility and are celebrating the deaths of innocent lives."