AirAsia flight makes emergency landing in Maldives after catching fire

An AirAsia flight had to make an emergency landing after it caught fire, AIRLIVE reported.

It has been reported that the plane has landed safely back at Velana Airport.

The flight was flying from the Male to Bangkok but had to make a landing shortly after takeoff at Velana International Airport in the Maldives.

Eyewitnesses say that flames were seen during take-off, and a loud noise was heard while in mid-air.

No injuries have been reported thus far.

BREAKING AirAsia flight just returned to Velana International Airport (Maldives) for an emergency landing after flames and loud bangs were noticed from an engine https://t.co/R6T7ScmtR1 — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) September 5, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.