Devdiscourse News Desk Male
Updated: 05-09-2019 22:17 IST
AirAsia flight makes emergency landing in Maldives after catching fire

Image Credit: Facebook (@AirAsiaIndia)

An AirAsia flight had to make an emergency landing after it caught fire, AIRLIVE reported.

It has been reported that the plane has landed safely back at Velana Airport.

The flight was flying from the Male to Bangkok but had to make a landing shortly after takeoff at Velana International Airport in the Maldives.

Eyewitnesses say that flames were seen during take-off, and a loud noise was heard while in mid-air.

No injuries have been reported thus far.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : Maldives
