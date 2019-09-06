Dangerous Skies WWII exhibition to re-open at Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre

Dangerous Skies, the World War II exhibition at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre (OAHC) is fast approaching its re-opening to the public as a team of talented volunteers and professionals work to bring new and inspirational stories of pilots and their machines to life.

Jane Orphan, Omaka AHC director said "When we were faced with the challenge of remodeling Dangerous Skies, we had the advantage of fabulous aircraft to work with and some inspiring individual stories to tell. We always like to provide a context and that demands some special skills from our creative crew. They certainly delivered!"

The main exhibition area now holds two additional aircraft, both originals and never seen before in Dangerous Skies. The first a Messerschmitt Bf108 once owned and flown by a German ace and the second a Lockheed Hudson, an American-built light bomber and coastal reconnaissance aircraft which has been suspended in a dramatic crash scene in the depths of a Pacific island jungle. Other spaces have been reconfigured to better highlight the incredible stories of WW2 and to increase visitor engagement.

The refresh of the Dangerous Skies exhibition represents the OAHC's commitment not just to preserve significant aircraft and memorabilia but to continually evolve and attract new generations to the museum. Storytelling is the key to realizing OAHC's mission to establish a permanent 'living' centre of aviation heritage, which will fascinate, educate and inspire visitors of all ages. The new displays are another small but significant step towards the planned multi-stage development of Marlborough's single most visited attraction.