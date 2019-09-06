Air Station Commanders under Western Air Command attend conference

The Western Air Command, Commanders' Conference was held on 05 and 06 Sep 2019 at New Delhi. Air Officers Commanding/ Station Commanders of all Air Force Stations under Western Air Command attended the conference. The Chief Guest, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa PVSM AVSM YSM VM ADC, Chief of Air Staff was received by Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar PVSM AVSM VM & Bar ADC, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Air Command. On arrival, the CAS was presented a Ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Addressing the Commanders, the CAS emphasized on the need to maintain a very high level of operational orientation and preparedness. He reiterated the need for development and upkeep of operational infrastructure and continuous orientation of human resources, so as to absorb induction of new technologies for a smooth transition of the IAF into a potent Aerospace Power. The CAS reminded them regarding the importance and pivotal role of Western Air Command in all future conflicts and aid to Civil Power. He appreciated the rapid response and professionalism of the Command in the successful Surgical Operations. He also appreciated the aerospace safety record of WAC and urged the Commanders to continue in their earnest efforts towards a safe operational environment.

He exhorted the Commanders to revise their operational plans and training in consonance with the lessons learned during various exercises and recent operations. The CAS made a special mention of the to maintain a very high level of vigil and preparedness to ensure the ground defense of our air bases in the backdrop of the existing security scenario.

During the conference, the reviews and discussions were focused on critical analysis of our operational preparedness and training including measures to enhance high serviceability of our combat assets.

The CAS was accompanied by Mrs. Kamalpreet Dhanoa, President Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA), who was received by Mrs. Luxmi Nambiar, President AFWWA (Regional). Mrs. Kamalpreet Dhanoa presided over the Board of Management Meeting of AFWWA (Regional) and reviewed the various welfare activities undertaken by Local AFWWA Units of Western Air Command.

