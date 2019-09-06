Merck Foundation CEO holds meeting with National Cancer Institute in Egypt

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com) conducts a special meeting with Ministry of Higher Education, Egypt; National Cancer Institute, Cairo and African Ambassadors of Guinea Conakry, Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Malawi and Zambia to discuss Merck Foundation's Cancer Access Program & the two year and half Master Degree in Medical Oncology for African Doctors from 12 countries; Merck Foundation commits to improving access to quality and equitable cancer care in Africa.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany conducted a special meeting with Ministry of Higher Education, Egypt; National Cancer Institute, Cairo and African Ambassadors of Guinea Conakry, Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Malawi, and Zambia. The meeting was chaired by Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

"The purpose of this important meeting was to discuss the Merck Foundation's Cancer Access Program and to define a process to facilitate the enrollment of the selected African Doctors from their respective countries into the two and half year Master Degree of Medical Oncology at National Cancer Institute, Cairo University", emphasized Dr. Rasha Kelej.

A special committee consisting of Merck Foundation, Foreign Students Department of Ministry of High Education, Egypt; African Students from five countries and Academic Members of National Cancer Institute, Cairo discussed the challenges and solutions to improve the impact of the program for the next five years.

"More than 20 candidates from more than 12 countries are expected to join this program, annually. We are committed to lead Africa to a better future by shaping the landscape of Cancer care in the continent. My special thanks to the Ministry of Higher Education, Egypt; National Cancer Institute and Cairo University for making this meeting a great success" added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

