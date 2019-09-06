Building evacuated after bomb threat reported at Michigan State University

Hannah Administration Building has been evacuated after a bomb threat was reported at Michigan State University campus.

The administration building was reportedly evacuated just after 11 a.m. Friday following a Board of Trustees meeting.

According to an alert issued by the Michigan State University Police Department, a person reported a bomb threat at or near Administration Hannah Building.

People were asked to evacuate Administration Hannah Building immediately.

The police also asked everyone to report any unattended packages, suspicious activity or persons to MSU Police.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.