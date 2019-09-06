Former Pakistani Test Cricketer Abdul Qadir passes away at 63

Former Pakistani Test Cricketer Abdul Qadir has passed away at the age of 63. The former star was shifted to Services Hospital after the heart attack but he could not survive.

The Pakistan Cricket Board offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends.

"PCB is shocked at the news of 'maestro' Abdul Qadir's passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends."

The former leg-spin bowler later became a commentator and Chief Selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board from which he resigned later.

Qadir appeared in 67 Test and 104 One Day International (ODI) matches between 1977 and 1993 and captained the Pakistan cricket team in five ODIs.

In Test cricket, his best performance for a series was 30 wickets for 437 runs, in three test matches at home, against England in 1987.

His best bowling figures for an innings were nine wickets for 56 against the same team at the Gaddafi Stadium in the same series in 1987.

In ODIs, his best bowling figures were five wickets for 44 runs against Sri Lanka during the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

He was a member of the Pakistani team in the 1983 and 1987 Cricket World Cups.

He was widely regarded as a topspin bowler of his generation and was included in Richie Benaud's Greatest XI shortlist of an imaginary cricket team from the best players available from all countries and eras.