Punjabi Bagh fire: Massive fire in Delhi; 22 fire tenders rush to spot

Punjabi Bagh fire: A massive fire has broken out in Delhi on Saturday and plumes of smoke have shrouded the whole area and 5 fire tenders are present at the spot, according to media reports. Visuals being shared on social media show huge plumes of smoke rising from the fire.

The fire broke at a godown in the Punjabi Bagh and cause of the fire is not yet known. There have been no reports of any casualties due to Punjabi Bagh fire.

Times of India reports that the fire department received information about Punjabi Bagh fire at 04:57 pm local time and tenders were immediately rushed to spot.

In 2015, a major fire that started from truck containing plastic raw material spread to nearby buildings and doused more than 10 warehouses on DDA transport authority's premises in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a godown in Punjabi Bagh. Five fire tenders have rushed to the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/nGz2jyFE1J — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

Update: 22 fire tenders have been rushed to spot to control the Punjabi Bagh fire, news agency ANI reported.

#UPDATE Delhi: Fire has broken out at a godown in Punjabi Bagh. 22 fire tenders rushed to the spot. https://t.co/1iEfb0Sz0B pic.twitter.com/ys2rvg17nl — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.