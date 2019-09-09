8 people related to Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir

As many as eight people related to Lashkar-e-Taiba have been arrested in Sopore district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the news channel times Now.

The arrests have been reportedly made by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

#Breaking | Eight Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested in Sopore district, J&K. Biggest crackdown by J&K police after the abrogation of Article 370.TIMES NOW's Sohil with details. pic.twitter.com/YEePaQsYfy — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 9, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.