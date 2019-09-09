International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

8 people related to Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir

Devdiscourse News Desk Srinagar
Updated: 09-09-2019 17:59 IST
8 people related to Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir

As many as eight people related to Lashkar-e-Taiba have been arrested in Sopore district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the news channel times Now.

The arrests have been reportedly made by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019