600 Nigerians to be repatriated from South Africa after xenophobic violence

As many as 600 Nigerians will be repatriated from South Africa this week following a wave of xenophobic violence in the country, according to AFP news agency.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will visit South Africa next month to reinforce the bonds between the two countries after a wave of deadly riots and xenophobic attacks, the South African presidency said on Saturday.

South Africa's MTN Group and supermarket chain Shoprite have closed all stores and service centers in Nigeria after their premises were attacked.

Those attacks followed days of riots in South Africa that mainly targeted foreign-owned, including Nigerian, businesses.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday at least 10 people had been killed, two of them foreign nationals, in violence that began in Pretoria and spread to nearby Johannesburg.

The violence in South Africa has stoked concerns about relations between Africa's two biggest economies. Nigeria said on Thursday it would recall its top diplomat to Pretoria.

