Several buildings evacuated in northeast Calgary due to suspicious package

Several buildings were evacuated in the northeast Calgary due to a suspicious package on Monday, according to 660 News Calgary.

Calgary police officials responded to the 2600 block of 18 Street NE shortly after 8 am and cordoned off the area.

The police had to deploy a bomb disposal robot to inspect and clear the suspicious package.

The package was detonated by the bomb disposal robot.

The package was right outside the Vista Square building in northeast Calgary.

The words "Bomb" and "Watch Out" were printed on what appeared to be some sort of briefcase.

16th street to 18th street at 27th avenue NE was blocked off.