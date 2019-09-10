International Development News
Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 10-09-2019 14:59 IST
Watch: Train catches fire in Gardner, area of Timpany Rotary shut down

A train has caught fire in Gardner city of Worcester County, Massachusetts, EyeOpener Executive Producer Jenny Barron reported on his verified Twitter account.

The firefighters are on the scene carrying out necessary operations to bring the situation under control.

The area of Timpany Rotary has been shut down.

The car that caught fire was reportedly carrying about 15 new vehicles.

There are no reports of injuries as of now.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United States
