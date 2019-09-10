Watch: Train catches fire in Gardner, area of Timpany Rotary shut down

A train has caught fire in Gardner city of Worcester County, Massachusetts, EyeOpener Executive Producer Jenny Barron reported on his verified Twitter account.

The firefighters are on the scene carrying out necessary operations to bring the situation under control.

The area of Timpany Rotary has been shut down.

The car that caught fire was reportedly carrying about 15 new vehicles.

There are no reports of injuries as of now.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

#BREAKING Crews are on the scene of a train fire in #Gardner. The chief says the car that caught fire was carrying about 15 new vehicles. The area of Timpany Rotary is shut down. More info as we get it all morning on the EyeOpener. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/FxcuZh5fx1 — Jenny Barron (@JennyWCVB) September 10, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.