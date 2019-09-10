International Development News
Development News Edition
Massive search operation in Rajouri after suspicious movement - report

Devdiscourse News Desk Srinagar
Updated: 10-09-2019 18:05 IST
A massive search operation has been launched in the Mankote area of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, according to Times Now.

The operation was launched after the suspicious movement was reported by the locals in the area.

The officials also received some suspicious inputs and therefore as a measure precaution the search operation was launched.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : India
