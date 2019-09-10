Massive search operation in Rajouri after suspicious movement - report

A massive search operation has been launched in the Mankote area of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, according to Times Now.

The operation was launched after the suspicious movement was reported by the locals in the area.

The officials also received some suspicious inputs and therefore as a measure precaution the search operation was launched.

#Breaking | Massive search operations underway in the Mankote area of Rajouri, J&K.Listen in to the details given by TIMES NOW's Pradeep Dutta. pic.twitter.com/3XgjPzp7M7 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 10, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.