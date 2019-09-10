President Kovind extends good wishes on eve of Onam

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, has greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Onam.

In his message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my greetings and good wishes to my fellow citizens and, especially to our brothers and sisters of Kerala in India and abroad.

Coinciding with the harvest season, Onam brings with it optimism for the future and gratitude for nature's bounty.

May this auspicious harvest festival, which underlines the importance of agriculture in our country, inspire us to work for the progress and prosperity of our nation."

