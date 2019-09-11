German ambassador summoned in China over 'intervention in Hong Kong'

German ambassador in China has been summoned on Wednesday over "intervention of foreign forces in Hong Kong", according to media reports.

Beijing's representative in Germany has reportedly explained that it was linked to the reception of Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong by Germany earlier this week.

A meeting between Germany's foreign minister and Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sent very negative signals for bilateral relations, China's ambassador to Germany said on Wednesday, adding that the foreign ministry in Beijing had summoned the German ambassador in protest.

Ambassador Wu Ken also said China had sufficient evidence that foreign forces intervened in Hong Kong during protests and that Beijing was confident the government of Hong Kong could carry out its duties.

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong met with German foreign minister Heiko Mass on September 10.

The Chinese government criticized the meeting between Mass and Wong saying the encounter was "disrespectful" of Beijing's sovereignty and accused the European state of trying to interfere in China's internal affairs.

Protesters in Hong Kong have been taking to the streets since March 2019 in a bid to force the government to drop a bill, allowing extraditions to mainland China.

Despite the local authorities agreeing to suspend the bill, the protests only escalated in August 2019, leading to clashes with police, arrests, and injuries on both sides.

The bill was eventually withdrawn on 4 September.