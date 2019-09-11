Several people stabbed at Dyke Industries in Tallahassee, Florida

Several people have been stabbed at Dyke Industries near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle in Tallahassee, Florida.

There are no reports of casualties but the attack has left multiple people injured.

There are reports of multiple victims being hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

At least six people have been admitted to the Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. It is not clear if other patients were sent to other area hospitals.

The police officials have the suspect in custody but it is not clear if the perpetrator is an employee

Initial reports suggested the incident happened at a Coca-Cola plant but police said officers are at Dyke Industries - the building next door.

Some reports say some workers chased the suspect to the plant parking lot, where the suspect was arrested.

At approximately 8:37 am Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) responded to a stabbing near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle.

Upon officer's arrival, they discovered multiple stabbing victims on the scene.

The victims were provided with immediate medical attention.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.