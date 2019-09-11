International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Al-Qaeda leader calls for attacks on US, European, Israeli, Russian targets - report

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 11-09-2019 21:31 IST
Al-Qaeda leader calls for attacks on US, European, Israeli, Russian targets - report

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri has called for attacks on United States, European, Israeli and Russian targets in a video commemorating 18th anniversary of 9/11.

Al-Zawahri's statement was published on the website of the SITE Intelligence Group, an American company that tracks the online activity of white supremacist and jihadist organizations.

The statement came on the same day that the US is commemorating the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre twin towers in New York, which claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019