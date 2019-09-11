Al-Qaeda leader calls for attacks on US, European, Israeli, Russian targets - report

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri has called for attacks on United States, European, Israeli and Russian targets in a video commemorating 18th anniversary of 9/11.

Al-Zawahri's statement was published on the website of the SITE Intelligence Group, an American company that tracks the online activity of white supremacist and jihadist organizations.

The statement came on the same day that the US is commemorating the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre twin towers in New York, which claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people.

1) #alQaeda releases video speech of leader Ayman al-Zawahiri commemorating #911 attacks, titled, "And They Shall Continue to Fight You." Zawahiri uses #Israel as a launchpad to call for attacks on US, French, British, & other Western interests & alliances https://t.co/2ukRGXZDU4 pic.twitter.com/7jztFV8w8e — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) September 11, 2019

