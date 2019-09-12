8 Taliban terrorists including district governor killed in Faryab

As many as eight Taliban terrorists have been killed in northwestern Faryab province of Afghanistan, local news agency Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing an official.

Taliban's shadow governor for Almar district was also killed in the airstrike on September 11.

Meanwhile, at least four security force members were killed and three others were wounded in a suicide attack close to a Special Forces base in Chahar Asyab district of Kabul.

Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.