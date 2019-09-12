International Development News
Kenya puts immediate ban on child adoption by foreign nationals

Devdiscourse News Desk Nairobi
Updated: 12-09-2019 15:48 IST
Kenya has put an immediate ban on the adoption of children by foreign nationals until a new policy is formulated.

The move has come as a result a special Cabinet meeting at State House which also directed the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to formulate a new policy document to regulate the adoption of children by foreign nationals in Kenya.

The meeting in Nairobi was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta and was attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

The meeting also directed the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to streamline operations of the Child Welfare Society of Kenya and those of children homes in the country.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : Kenya
