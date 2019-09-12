Legal challenge in Belfast High Court against no-deal Brexit dismissed

A legal challenge in Belfast High Court against no-deal Brexit has been dismissed on all grounds on Thursday.

The bid argued that a British exit from the European Union without a withdrawal agreement would contravene Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord

The case is one of a series across the United Kingdom challenging Prime Minister's Boris Johnson's Brexit strategy.

Johnson has said Britain must leave the EU on October 31, whether or not it secures a deal on an orderly exit.

Scotland's highest court of appeal ruled on Wednesday that Johnson's decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful and should be annulled, a verdict that will be appealed at the United Kingdom Supreme Court next week.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.