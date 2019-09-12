Diocese of Rochester files for bankruptcy amid sex abuse lawsuits

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester has filed for bankruptcy amid sex abuse lawsuits, according to local media reports.

The organization has filed for a chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Rochester on Thursday morning.

A number of lawsuits have been filed against the organization most of which are sex abuse lawsuits filed under the Child Victims Act.

The Child Victims Act, which went into effect on August 14, extended the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases for one year.

"Bankruptcy is a tool in the law, and like any tool, it can be used for good or evil," said attorney Leander James, who represents victims in Rochester.

"I hope the bishop and his bankruptcy attorneys use this tool for the good of the survivors, the community and the protection of children."

The Diocese of Rochester is one of eight dioceses in the state of New York and is the first to declare bankruptcy in the state, and the 20th to do so in the nation.

The Diocese of Rochester represents 86 parishes in 12 counties.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.