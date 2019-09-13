Railways Ministry signs MoU with CII to carry forward green initiatives

Indian Railways have undertaken some major Green initiatives as part of India's contribution towards the mitigation of global warming and combating climate change. To carry forward this green initiative, an MoU was signed between Ministry of Railways and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) for facilitation of green initiatives in Indian Railways at New Delhi today in the presence of the Minister of State of Railways, Shri Suresh C. Angadi, Director General of CII Shri Chandrajit Banerjee, Member, Rolling Stock, Shri Rajesh Agarwal and other Railway Board Officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State of Railways, Shri Suresh C. Angadi said that Cleanliness (Swachhta) has become a movement. Taking inspiration from the Prime Minister, mass participation is now being witnessed across the country on this front. In Railways also, concerted efforts are being made to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in trains and on station premises. He appreciated Railway officials and staff for their effort in this direction. He expressed his happiness that 50 Railway units including workshops and production units, 12 Railway stations and 16 more buildings and other facilities have achieved Green Certification. He hoped that more Railway Production Units and workshops will attain such Green Certificates.

The objectives of the MoU:

Energy efficiency in manufacturing facilities and railway workshops.

Greening of Railway properties.

Demonstrative pilots of 'net-zero energy buildings/ railway stations'.

Capacity and skill development by continuous sharing of best practices on energy and environment through training programs.

Development of Green procurement policy, waste management policy, solid waste disposal, carbon neutrality, phytoremediation.

Three Coffee Table Publications –one each on Energy Efficiency, GreenCo Rating and Green Buildings(including railway stations) were also released for wide circulation as part of efforts taken by the Indian Railways team as envisaged in MoU.

Indian Railways & CII have been working together since the signing of MOU in 2016 on Green Rating & Energy Efficiency Studies of IR's Production Units & major workshops and after assessment in last three years, 50 Railway Units including workshops and production units have achieved GreenCo certification. In addition, 12 Railway stations and 16 more buildings and other facilities have also achieved Green certification.

GreenCo rating system developed by CII evaluates the green initiative and the rate of performance of industrial units who are pursuing environmentally sustainable practice and also certifies green building, green campus and green schools, etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)