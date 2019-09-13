Arjun Munda highlights needs of tribal community in combating desertification

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda launched the Biggest Tribal movement to promote tribal enterprise through Bamboonomics in the country which will be a beacon for the rest of the world. He launched the movement for combating desertification and the climate change at "The Indian Perspective through Bamboonomics" session at 'COP 14 UNCCD: TRIFED-GIZ' organized at Greater Noida Expo today.

Shri Arjun Munda stated in his speech the importance of indigenous community in combating desertification and for environmental upgradation. He further said that tribal community has lived in a very eco-friendly manner for generations in and around the forest areas and they have never degraded the forest lands. So, their expertise and experience should be taken into consideration.

He said that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has set the goal of an additional 5 mha. under the Bonn Challenge and Ministry of Tribal Affairs and TRIFED would strive to support this national commitment. He met the Representatives from many countries and was requested by the Ministry of Agriculture, Benin, and GIZ to attend and address their Bio Char Global Meet on November 2019.

Shri Pravir Krishna, MD, TRIFED introduced the "The 4P1000 Initiative: The Tribal Perspective through Bamboonomics" in the side event and explained the genesis of the revolution during the global meet (COP 14 of UNCCD) in New Delhi on the 13th September'19. The 4P1000 Initiative: The international initiative "4per1000", launched by France on 1 December 2015 at the COP 21, consists of federating all voluntary stakeholders of the public and private sectors. He informed that how TRIFED will involve the tribal community of India for rehabilitating the degraded land without compromising the income of the poor in the garb of environmentally friendly development. He said that Bamboonomics has been designed in such a way that while doing the environmental services, the tribals will be earning. He also launched two International Committees.

The Side Event participants also deliberated and finalized TRIFED DELHI Declaration on 4P1000 Initiative: A Tribal Perspective through Bamboonomics. The Minister signed and announced the Delhi Declaration of TRIFED.

TRIFED is striving to integrate its Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojna (PMVDY) with this new global environmental intervention termed as TICD (TRIFED's Initiative to Combat Desertification). TRIFED proposed a business model to supplement the income of the tribal community and put it on the world scale by partnering with the German Cooperation (GIZ). It called for the globalization of this movement by further international cooperation. TRIFED's message to UNCCD is that the 4P1000 Initiative with the tribal perspective through Bamboonomics is the best answer for combating desertification and rehabilitation of degraded wastelands.

(With Inputs from PIB)